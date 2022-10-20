Publisher opens brick and mortar store on Main Ave in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — After 14 years as a book publisher, Sequoia Schmidt has opened a brick and mortar book shop to sell directly to customers.

DAP Books is located at 250 Main Ave. N. and is stocked with books by Di Angelo Publications.

Schmidt founded the company when she was 17, and Di Angelo Publications has grown to the point where now they have a catalog of more than 125 titles, and release about 25 books a year.

Titles range across all subjects, from memoir and biography of adventure seekers, to business inspiration, as well as fiction. There’s even a children’s section.

“When people walk through the door, especially in a small town, we’re able to curate the experience for them,” Schmidt said.