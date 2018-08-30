KETCHUM — At certain times of the day, trying to turn onto Main Street in Hailey, Ketchum or Bellevue can be next to impossible.
The busy Idaho 75 corridor can become gridlocked several times a day, especially in winter when traffic picks up for skiing, Tom Blanchard said. But Blanchard, a board member for Mountain Rides Transportation Authority, has also seen bus ridership increase during the winter months.
“We just passed a half-million riders last year,” he said. “That takes a significant number of vehicles off the road.”
In his opinion, cars are the problem — sucking up large budgets for street repairs. But to get people out of them, you have to change behaviors, which can be an uphill battle.
Who runs it
Mountain Rides is operated by Mountain Rides Transportation Authority. The board represents the cities of Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Sun Valley and Blaine County, which have filed a joined powers agreement and help fund the transit system, Blanchard said.
How it got started
Public transportation got an early start in the Wood River Valley. In the 1930s, Sun Valley Co. bused tourists from the Ketchum train depot to the resort, Blanchard said. Then, dating back to the 1970s, there were a few short-lived efforts to provide public transportation in the different cities.
In the 1990s, bus systems owned by Ketchum, Sun Valley Co. and Blaine County merged when public officials decided to join forces, Blanchard said.
“It’s been a long process — 10 to 15 years at a minimum — in the building,” he said.
How they’re doing it
Officials around the state have lauded Mountain Rides’ performance in a rural area. But the numbers speak for themselves.
With a $2.8 million annual budget, Mountain Rides operates 13 vans and 20 buses with 21 drivers in the summer and about 35 drivers in the winter. With these resources, it offers a wide selection of services for Blaine County residents and visitors.
The cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley have free bus routes within their cities, paid for by a local option tax to support transportation efforts. Free routes also link between cities and recreational areas, but not all of them run year-round.
Additionally, a year-round valley route runs from Bellevue to Sun Valley — and all the cities in between — at a cost of $1-4 one-way, depending on distance traveled. And special seasonal routes to Galena Lodge also cost a fee.
Mountain Rides is experimenting with transportation for specific purposes in Ketchum. In a test run this summer, a free evening bus takes people to local eateries in Ketchum, specifically targeting those living in short-term rentals, Blanchard said. This bus is sometimes called the “gourmet bus” or “bus appetite.”
And later in the evenings, a separate “Night Owl” service through Ketchum aims to prevent DUIs.
Some employers buy bus passes for their workers, but others make use of a vanpool system offered by Mountain Rides. Schoolchildren in Blaine County, meanwhile, get a free bus pass for anywhere, Blanchard said.
“That’s an age group that really needs public transportation because they want to go places and they can’t drive,” he said.
Other services are set aside specifically for people with disabilities or those who need to schedule a pickup from somewhere that’s not on the route. Disability services are free in Ketchum, but cost about $6 in other cities to take someone from their home to the clinic or hospital.
Of Mountain Rides’ nine fixed routes, five are year-round and four are in the winter only, Blanchard said. And for those who prefer alternative or additional modes of transportation, bicycles for rent are stationed around Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey.
The transportation company isn’t done with its movement to reduce impacts on the environment. In about 2 1/2 years, Mountain Rides intends to spend $3.22 million for electric vehicles — eventually replacing its entire fleet in five years. The initial purchases include $2.54 million in federal funding with $680,000 in local match money.
“The industry is changing rapidly in terms of its technology and communication,” Blanchard said.
Mountain Rides uses an app for users to find routes, but he predicts that in time, bus stop signs will be able to tell riders how far the bus is away from the stop.
Takeaways for Twin Falls
Having a successful bus system all comes down to changing people’s behavior, Blanchard said.
“That takes a lot of time,” he said. “You’re not always going to get it right.”
It’ll also take a lot of political commitment and money. To encourage ridership, Mountain Rides has tried to adapt its routes to make it as convenient as possible for people.
“People will walk a certain distance — but they won’t walk too far,” he said.
In time, he hopes most routes will run every 15 to 20 minutes.
But Blanchard can agree that Mountain Rides’ approach to public transportation might not necessarily work in Twin Falls. The Wood River Valley is unique because of seasonal influxes and the residents who want to get out of their cars and go to specific destinations like Bald Mountain, he said.
He could see Twin Falls adopting some routes by partnering with big employers and school districts. There are also opportunities to use buses to take people from outlying residential areas to downtown, Blanchard said.
“Twin is behind in terms of their adoption of public transportation,” he said.
