IDAHO FALLS — A man carrying a white cooler boarded the Blue Route bus at Idaho Falls’ aquatic center on the afternoon of July 26.
While this was the Targhee Regional Transportation Authority’s most consistently busy route, Ben Worth was only the second passenger that hour. He’d just finished a few errands and shopping, and transferred over from another route on his way home.
“I find it helps me get around town so I can do things I want to do,” said Worth, who doesn’t drive.
The TRPTA buses aren’t his only option for transportation, but having more choices has certainly helped in the decade or so that he’s used the buses.
Bus driver Max Haderlie has been driving for 3 1/2 years and sees all age groups use the bus to get around to work, medical appointments and shopping. And yet there are still many passengers who say they’d never heard of TRPTA before, he said.
“I think ridership could be better,” TRPTA Operations Manager Mike Pressler agreed.
With limited funding, the transportation authority has little ability to advertise its services. But ridership has ticked up recently, especially since a new grant allowed the authority to provide rides to seniors for free.
Here in Idaho, he said, public transportation isn’t something a lot of people think about until they need it.
“I think it’s growing pains. People in southeastern Idaho are very independent,” TRPTA Assistant General Manager Bob FitzGibbons said. “But there’s still a great need for public transportation.”
Who runs it
The Targhee Regional Transportation Authority is the independent government entity that has operated the buses since 2006.
How it got started
The 1990 Census determined the population in the Idaho Falls area had reached 50,000. So around 1992, the city established a Metropolitan Planning Organization and began planning for public transportation.
But in this case, it wasn’t the MPO that started the public transportation services, Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization director Darrell West said. A nonprofit known as CART Inc. had been offering a deviated-route service in partnership with the city. But a federal review identified that CART was not meeting its grant requirements, West said.
“It was all very complex and very complicated,” he said. “A lot of tension and anger.”
The city decided to ask voters to create a transportation authority to run the buses.
Voters approved the transportation authority in 1994, and for the first few years, it contracted for urban transit services with the nonprofit, according to the TRPTA website. West said the authority had a rough start with some leadership changes.
In 2002, it began operating its own buses as the Public Transit Authority with four new routes. TRPTA later purchased a transit facility and grew to 2,500 passenger rides in October 2003.
Then, in 2006, the entity purchased and assumed transportation services previously being provided by CART Inc. under TRPTA’s management. It began offering fixed routes in 2013.
How they’re doing it
TRPTA operates with a slim staff of about 10 people and 27 drivers. Its transit facility is set back from West Broadway Avenue, with room for buses to maneuver. On July 26, the empty terminal featured short benches under dim lighting, while most of the work was done behind the scenes.
“We’ve been talking about what to do with this because we don’t do much with it,” General Manager Amanda Ely said as she walked through the spacious lobby with high ceilings.
TRPTA has considered putting some kind of concessions or shaved ice stand inside the terminal to bring more people in.
Today, the authority offers several types of busing services, including four fixed routes, rides on demand, paratransit rides and routes to other smaller communities. These communities also have seats on the TRPTA board.
“Every year, ridership has gone up,” FitzGibbons said.
Still, in a 2016 case study done for the Twin Falls Transit Development Plan, consulting firm Gridworks reported that Idaho Falls “currently has a relatively low performing transit system. … Its lower ridership levels make it difficult to convince elected leaders to invest adequate funding.”
Today, TRPTA operates on a $2.6 million budget, FitzGibbons said. Of that, about $1.6 million is from federal funds. The rest is supplied from the city of Idaho Falls, Bonneville County, ridership fares, Medicaid and other grants.
The general public pays $1.75 one way for the fixed routes, or $6 one-way for an arranged pickup that’s not on the route. Senior citizens and students are offered a discounted rate. However, the agency has funding from Eastern Idaho Community Action Program, the Area Agency on Aging and Development Workshop Inc., to pay for rides for seniors and people with disabilities, FitzGibbons said.
The EICAP grant has helped significantly with ridership, Pressler said.
The authority has plans to grow its services even more. By October, TRPTA will take its plans to the public, hoping to expand from four to seven fixed routes — all with the same resources, FitzGibbons said. That’ll be done with a reconfiguration of existing routes.
“We’ll actually cover more area in a more efficient way,” he said.
TRPTA has also applied for a grant that would pay for larger buses that could hold 26 passengers — up from the 16-passenger buses it currently operates. These new buses would not require a wheelchair lift, so it would speed up the time at stops for riders who use wheelchairs.
Takeaways for Twin Falls
Twin Falls Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble is wary of following in Idaho Falls’ footsteps. Gridworks’ consultant two years ago told the city, “You guys look a lot like Idaho Falls — but 20 years ago.”
Gridworks told Twin Falls officials that a transit system here would likely perform similarly to TRPTA if existing funding and land use policies remain the same.
Humble and other Twin Falls leaders argue that Idaho Falls’ system costs more than what they’re getting for it, creating a “huge ugly downward spiral” with low ridership.
Twin Falls also has concerns about infrastructure for creating a similar fixed-route system.
But Idaho Falls’ infrastructure for buses is minimal: Each stop has a semi-permanent TRPTA sign, and occasionally a seating area. If there are no passengers waiting at the time of the scheduled pickup, the bus won’t stop. Most stops didn’t have a designated pullout area for the bus, and some of the stops were in private parking lots.
On July 26, Haderlie drove the Blue Route from the TRPTA terminal to the aquatic center, announcing each of the bus’s 15 stops over an intercom. Road construction and a bumpy road in one part of town delayed the route by a few minutes.
“Now folks, I tell ya, this is one rough road so hold on to your shorts,” he announced.
The challenges Idaho Falls faces with its public transportation are hardly unique to the city, FitzGibbons said.
“There’s always struggles in public transportation,” he said. “You’re never going to get the true cost of what it costs to run that bus. That’s why it’s called public transportation.”
And in his opinion, fixed routes are a proactive way to increase ridership and local funding.
“That gets you in the public’s eye a lot better,” he said.
FitzGibbons does warn about some hurdles TRPTA faced in its first few years.
“Make sure you have people in place that understand the government regulations behind the public transportation,” he said.
Also, look at other cities’ examples for guidance. And if you can start with at least some fixed routes, it isn’t a bad way to go, he said.
“If you don’t have it, then people don’t know about it and people don’t use it,” FitzGibbons said. “You have to build it now for the future demand that’s coming.”
