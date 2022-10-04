Public transportation gap hits Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — For Jeanette Roe, it’s a question of how to get the elderly and disabled individuals to where they need to go. Whether it be to a doctor’s office or grocery store, Roe, director of Interlink Volunteer Caregivers, says there are many disabled and elderly people in Twin Falls who need transportation but can’t drive.

The nonprofit group Roe leads is feeling the effects of the Sept. 30 closure of the Trans IV bus system.

Trans IV announced months ago that it would close due to lack of funding, and Twin Falls officials are working to develop a public transportation system as mandated by the federal government, now that the 2020 census is expected to put the city over the 50,000 population mark.

But getting it in place will take time, and a city official didn’t want to speculate on when one will be up and running.

On Tuesday, Trans IV director Jim Boehm, was in his office wrapping things up, completing a last bit of paperwork. The Trans IV buses, which were purchased with grant money, have been taken by the Idaho Transportation Department, whose officials said would find a community that could benefit from them, Boehm said.

The College of Southern Idaho, with support from the city of Twin Falls and the Idaho Transportation Department, ran the on-demand transportation system since 1979.

Roe, meanwhile, said she has seen a jump in the number of clients signing up for the service the nonprofit provides as word got out that Trans IV would no longer be operating.

“We had 20 people sign up last month,” Roe said. “That is a high number.”

But it’s been a struggle to find volunteers to provide the transportation, and the group's resources are stretched thin.

She reported Tuesday that she has had numerous calls from people wanting rides to their place of employment, but IVC doesn’t offer rides to work.

“If we did that, we wouldn’t have the resources to take people to the doctor,” she said.

Taxi company owners Beth Holley of Snake River Cab and John Manning of A to B Services said they haven’t noticed a significant increase in demand.

“In two or three weeks we’ll know a lot more,” Holley said.

A to B Services is one of the few taxi services that have wheelchair lifts on some vehicles, something that Roe said was a valuable feature of the Trans IV buses.

Roe said it’s likely that friends and neighbors have been giving the elderly transportation, but it might end up being a struggle for them to provide the services for an extended amount of time.

Roe said she has heard from residents who are frustrated with the lack of public transportation. Boehm said he has, too, and encouraged people to call the city.

Roe said Interlink Volunteer Caregivers provides a service that allows the elderly and handicapped to stay in their homes, but she worries that the demand for transportation will grow as winter approaches.

Mandi Thompson, assistant to the city manager, said the city council will discuss efforts for the public transit system on Oct. 17.

The city is expected to accept grant money from the Idaho Transportation Department and will request public transportation proposals from qualified companies interested in contracting with the city.

“We absolutely are working to put (a public transportation system) in place,” Thompson said, adding that city officials don’t want to make a rushed decision.

The city is leaning toward a micro-transit system, described as an Uber or Lyft public transportation model that allows residents to request rides, rather than have buses run on fixed routes.

Thompson urged residents to work together to fill the public transportation gap and said individuals could consider volunteering to provide transportation for IVC.