BEND — Public transportation plays a vital role in Bend, Ore., a booming city in Oregon that’s nearly doubled its population since 2000.
A free seasonal shuttle runs every 15 minutes to take people to destinations downtown. Recreational shuttles go to the nearby river and mountains. With all of its services, the Cascades East Transit offers approximately 750,000 rides annually.
“For a growing city, it’s one of the best things cities can do to curb congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Derek Hofbauer, outreach and engagement administrator with the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.
Nationwide, ride hailing companies and the popularity of bicycles has led to a decline in transit. But as it becomes more expensive to live in Bend, more people are choosing to commute from outside of town, and social behaviors toward public transit are changing.
Who runs it
Cascades East Transit, a division of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, operates the public transportation in Bend. The COIC has been around since 1972 as a council of governments within central Oregon.
How it got started
As is often the case, Bend’s bus system got off to a bumpy start. The city of Bend initially started offering a fixed route in 2006 with the Bend Area Transit. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city’s population around that time was about 72,000.
Its mistake: The half-dozen buses it purchased from a California company were in bad shape with major mechanical issues. The buses had initially been sold to that company for scrap, and the city sunk $100,000 into repairs, according to The Source Weekly.
Four years later, the COIC took over the transit.
“It seemed like a natural fit,” Hofbauer said.
Funding was a challenge, given that several ballot measures that would have funded public transit were turned down.
“It takes some stable funding to really get a transit system off the ground,” he said.
Cascades East Transit receives funding primarily through federal, state and local governments and public/private partnerships.
How they’re doing it
Cascades East Transit has more than 80 buses and nine fixed routes around the city, Hofbauer said. It based its routes on where people live, work and recreate.
“Bend is not that dense, and I think that’s been an issue,” Hofbauer said.
Rides cost about $1.50 for the general public, and 75 cents for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
The city also started doing a Ride the River shuttle. For $3 a day, people can ride the shuttle an unlimited number of times. This shuttle is offered in partnership with Bend Parks and Recreation and a local kayaking company, Hofbauer said. On the busiest days, there are more than 1,000 riders.
Another service Cascades East Transit provides is a free summer shuttle with a focus on recreation and downtown. The shuttle runs from noon to 10 p.m., every 15 minutes. It’s paid for with a partnership between the COIC, the city of Bend and Visit Bend.
Hofbauer said this free shuttle can help a lot with reducing traffic during the busy tourism season when “Our little city gets crowded.”
Bend also offers some other recreational shuttles and dial-a-ride services, as well as buses that connect Bend with the communities of Redmond and Terrebonne, for example.
The Oregon legislature recently approved a new statewide payroll tax for expanding public transportation service. The state begins collecting the tax this year, with disbursements starting in early 2019.
“For the first time ever we have kind of a stable funding base,” Hofbauer said.
Takeaways for Twin Falls
Getting people to use public transportation can be a challenge, especially in places where downtowns have free parking, Hofbauer said.
“When parking is free, their behavior shifts to that economic mindset,” he said.
But Hofbauer predicts as more millennials come to a town and Baby Boomers lose mobility, public transportation use will also grow. Millennials, in general, are less into driving and more into living in walkable cities, he said.
This could prove challenging in Twin Falls, where sidewalks are absent or in poor shape across the city.
To make the public transportation simpler, Cascades East Transit recently began using an app to help people know when their next bus is coming to where they are, based on the schedule.
When it comes to funding, Hofbauer says partnerships are key. He, too, recommends having a fixed route to give a city or organization a higher return on its investment.
If it doesn’t invest in public transportation, a city will inevitably have to widen its roads to handle all the increased traffic, Hofbauer said. It’s either that, or it will need to become more bicycle friendly and walkable to relieve congestion.
Twin Falls could look for partnerships similar to those in Bend with other cities or tourism groups. Hofbauer recommends focusing on what brings people to the area: recreation.
“The partnerships are key,” he said.
