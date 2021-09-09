Public raises concerns about wind project

How to attend the final public scoping meeting

To attend the second public scoping meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, you must register on the BLM project website page.

From the home page, eplanning.blm.gov, type in Lava Ridge Wind Project. Click on the project page and scroll down until "Register for a Public Scoping Meeting". Click on the pre-registration link and fill out the required information. A personalized link will be sent to your email.