Twin Falls Public Library
Patrons roam around the Twin Falls Public Library during an open house.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The public library is holding its fourth annual Food for Fines program through Dec. 31. It will accept food and basic necessity donations, in lieu of fines, to help families in need.

Each donated item will be used to waive $1 in overdue fines — up to $25 per account. All collected food will go to the South Central Community Action Partnership to be distributed throughout the community.

Donations should include shelf-stable foods such as canned fruits, vegetables, meats, soups, cereals, boxed meals, pasta and peanut butter. Basic necessity items such as soap, toothpaste, deodorant and other hygiene products will also be accepted.

The library will not accept home-canned items or opened foods. Food may only be used to clear fines — not to clear fees associated with lost or damaged books and materials.

