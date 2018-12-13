TWIN FALLS — The public library is holding its fourth annual Food for Fines program through Dec. 31. It will accept food and basic necessity donations, in lieu of fines, to help families in need.
Each donated item will be used to waive $1 in overdue fines — up to $25 per account. All collected food will go to the South Central Community Action Partnership to be distributed throughout the community.
Donations should include shelf-stable foods such as canned fruits, vegetables, meats, soups, cereals, boxed meals, pasta and peanut butter. Basic necessity items such as soap, toothpaste, deodorant and other hygiene products will also be accepted.
The library will not accept home-canned items or opened foods. Food may only be used to clear fines — not to clear fees associated with lost or damaged books and materials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.