Public invited to view design plans for the I-84 South Jerome Interchange

SHOSHONE — The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting a public meeting to present final design plans for the reconstruction of the Interstate 84 South Jerome Interchange (Exit 168). The meeting will be held in open house format on Dec. 9 and will feature displays illustrating the new design.

The public is invited to attend anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Jerome City Council Chambers, at 100 E. Ave. A in Jerome. Members of the project team will be on-hand to answer questions and accept comments during this time.

For individuals who are not able to attend the open house in person, a self-guided online meeting option will be available between Dec. 9 and Dec. 30 at itdprojects.org/projects/i-84-south-jerome-interchange.

Originally built in 1966, the current interchange has reached its life expectancy and is in need of replacement. ITD has been working with stakeholders and engaging the public since 2017 to develop a design that will meet the needs of the community and accommodate future growth in the area.

Construction on the interchange is scheduled to begin in fall 2023.

If individuals have questions or comments about the project and are unable to attend the in-person or self-guided online meetings, contact ITD Project Manager Nathan Jerke at 208-886-7809 or nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0