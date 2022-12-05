Public invited to see final recommendation for Jerome County Airport Improvements

JEROME — The Jerome County Airport is concluding a Master Plan Update to plan future facilities and identify improvement alternatives including increased runway length.

The public is invited to learn more about the recommended final improvements at a public open house Dec. 14 at the airport.

The study is scheduled for completion in 2023. This planning effort will update the existing 2012 Airport Layout Plan. Since 2012, demand at the airport has changed and with it, the need for increased runway length and a development area plan for new hangars, apron space, and amenities.

The update process includes analyzing existing airport uses and facilities, forecasting future demands, and considering available land use options. The results of this analysis have produced short, intermediate, and long-term recommendations to the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Throughout the winter, informational stations will be posted at the Airport Pilot’s Lounge.

The public can visit jermasterplan.jub.com to stay up to date.

J-U-B Engineers and the public involvement division of J-U-B, The Langdon Group, are managing this process. The public is encouraged to contact Bryant Kuechle at 208-739-3048 or bk@langdongroupinc.com, with questions and comments.