Public invited to learn about plans for I-84's Kimberly interchange

SHOSHONE — The Idaho Transportation Department is planning to rebuild the Interstate 84/Idaho Highway 50 Kimberly Interchange (Exit 182) in 2022 and 2023 and invites the public to view new design plans at a public meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held in open house format at the Rock Creek Fire Department (1559 Main St. N.) in Kimberly. Individuals are welcome to stop by any time between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to view displays and discuss the design and construction schedule with members of the project team.

The interchange is a key agricultural and industrial route for accessing the Magic Valley along Idaho 50. Improvements are needed to maintain safety, advance mobility, and foster continued economic development as the area grows.

For those who cannot make the in-person meeting, a self-guided online meeting will be available between Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 at itdprojects.org/projects/i-84-kimberly-interchange.

If individuals have questions or comments about the project and are unable to attend the in-person or self-guided online meetings, contact ITD Project Manager Andrew Young at 208-886-7854 or Andrew.Young@itd.idaho.gov.

