KETCHUM — As the Sun Valley Center for the Arts prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, staff members are busy digging through the archives and reviewing a treasure trove of photographs from the 1970s and 1980s. However, they need the community’s help to identify the people, places and activities captured in these historical photos.
The community is invited to the center at 4 p.m. Thursday at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum, to check out these historical photos and help the organization fill in the blanks. At the very least, it promises to be a fun trip down memory lane.
“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the center’s 50th year of service to this community,” Kristin Poole, artistic director, said in a statement. “We’ve uncovered some great history and many hilarious photos, and now we’d appreciate the community’s help in sharing their memories and helping us identify some of the people and events of the past.”
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
