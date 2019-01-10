TWIN FALLS —The city of Twin Falls will host two public listening and input sessions on a proposal by Smoke Free Idaho to require all businesses and public places within city limits to be smoke-free.
The first session will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. A second public input session will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Both sessions will include a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. by Smoke Free Idaho.
For special accommodations, call Leila Sanchez at 208-735-7287 or email lsanchez@tfid.org.
