JEROME — The Jerome County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing to take comment on zoning map amendments being proposed to the east side of Jerome County.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Jack Nelsen Conference Room 306 at the Jerome County Courthouse, 300 N. Lincoln. Ave.
A complete copy of the proposed changes to the zoning map can be viewed in its entirety from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Jerome County Planning and Zoning Office, at the Jerome City Library or at jeromecountyid.us.
