JEROME — Jerome County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the county’s proposed comprehensive plan at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Jerome County Courthouse, Jack Nelsen Conference Room 306, 300 N. Lincoln Ave.

Commissioners will accept comments from Jerome County residents and property owners regarding the entirety of the proposed comprehensive plan.

