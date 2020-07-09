Public hearing scheduled for Eden area of impact

JEROME — The Jerome County Board of Commissioners will hold a joint public hearing with the Eden mayor and City Council to take comments on new ordinances and zoning map amendments proposed to regulate the area of city impact for Eden. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 20 in the Jack Nelsen Conference Room 306 at the Jerome County Courthouse, 300 N. Lincoln Ave.

The commissioners, Eden mayor and council will review the proposed regulations of the zoning ordinances and the city of Eden’s code, and categorize land uses within the area of city impact zones. In order to ensure that COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are met, the group requests anyone interested in attending the meeting to contact the Jerome County Planning and Zoning Office by 4 p.m. July 17.