Public hearing scheduled for Eden area of city impact

JEROME — The Jerome County Board of Commissioners will hold a joint public hearing with the Eden mayor and City Council to take comments on new ordinances and zoning map amendments proposed to regulate the area of city impact for Eden.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Jack Nelsen Conference Room 306 at the Jerome County Courthouse, 300 N. Lincoln Ave.

The commissioners, Eden mayor and council will review the proposed regulations of the zoning ordinances and the city of Eden’s code, and categorize land uses within the area of city impact zones.

