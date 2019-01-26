TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District has announced new Women, Infants and Children — WIC — clinics to help mothers and children in the Magic and Wood River valleys choose and afford healthier lifestyles. Specifically, the program helps low-income pregnant breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and infants and children up to age five who are at nutritional risk.
"Families are often not able to access the services they need because of work or limited transportation. Bringing services to the families helps them keep up with work and family requirements while gaining access to needed food assistance and nutrition education," Helen Hopkins, public health dietitian, said in a statement.
These WIC clinics are now available:
- Twin Falls Clinic — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first Thursday of each month and from noon to 2 p.m. the first Friday of each month at El Milagro housing, 1122 Washington St. S.
- Ketchum Clinic — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Wood River YMCA, 101 Saddle Road
- Shoshone Clinic — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first Wednesday and Thursday and the third Friday of every month, moved to the old DMV office at 119 W. A St.
WIC is accepting new participants in all locations who meet eligibility requirements. For more information and clinic schedules, go to phd5.idaho.gov/WIC/index.htm.
