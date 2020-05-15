× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TWIN FALLS — Public health officials issued a warning Friday about the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases in Twin Falls County.

Between May 4 and May 10, there were 68 new confirmed cases in the county of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That's the largest case jump in any seven-day period for the county. And in the four days since then there have been another 28 cases, the South Central Public Health District said.

“We know people are sick of wearing masks, of postponing get-togethers, and of limiting their visits to stores and other public places — but now is not the time to relax your caution,” said Logan Hudson, South Central Public Health District public health division administrator, in a statement. “It’s important that we ease back into normal activity. If we forget the protective habits we’ve worked to build over the last two months and go back to life as normal- we are asking for a surge in cases that may shut down our economy all over again.”

Several of the new cases are residents or staff members in long-term care facilities within Twin Falls County. As of May 14, 61 residents of long-term care facilities had confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases.

“The residents in these facilities are some of our most at-risk. The buildings are locked down, but staff members still have to come and go. That means that while we continue to have cases in the county our friends, family and neighbors who are living in these local facilities are still at risk,” Hudson said. “You can’t protect these people if you don’t protect the community as a whole.”

Hudson urges residents to protect the community’s health and their own health by:

• Keeping six feet between themselves and people outside their household.

• Washing their hands well and regularly, especially immediately after returning home.

• Following the governor’s Rebound Idaho program, which includes avoiding gatherings with more than 10 people until stage four.

• Wearing a mask when they interact with people outside their home, especially in public areas like grocery stores.

South Central Public Health District is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Please refer to https://phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local numbers and guidance. Refer to https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for Idaho-specific information and https://rebound.idaho.gov/ for guidance.