BUHL — Vaping, e-cigarettes, Juuling. Did you know they’re all the same thing? And they come in quite a few disguises these days. E-cigarette companies are now selling vape devices that are camouflaged as hoodie drawstrings, flash drives, battery chargers and pens.
South Central Public Health District is offering parents and teachers a new class focusing on the latest research on vaping, the history of these devices and the risks e-cigarettes bring our youth. Classes are free and open to anyone 18 and older:
- Buhl High School — 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1 Indian Territory, Buhl
- Shoshone High School — 7 p.m. April 25, 61 E. Idaho 24, Shoshone
A recent survey from the Food and Drug Administration shows 3.6 million middle and high school students are now using e-cigarettes in the United States. This is an increase of more than 1.5 million students since last year.
The increased popularity of e-cigarettes among youth raises concerns about early addiction, the effect of nicotine exposure on developing brains, exposure to harmful chemicals and a potential transition to traditional cigarettes.
For information about tobacco cessation classes or to schedule a class, call Cody Orchard at 208-737-5968 or go to phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco to register.
