JEROME — The South Central Public Health District and the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management will partner in a simulated anthrax response in Jerome County. This regional drill is part of a larger statewide exercise to test the abilities of responding agencies in a public health crisis.

“Public health will help anytime an emergency threatens the health of a whole community,” Josh Jensen, SCPHD program manager, said in a statement. “That emergency could be anything from a terrorist attack, like anthrax, to a disease outbreak. We run these drills to make sure we’ll be ready to respond when we are needed.”

The statewide part of the drill began Friday with a simulated anthrax attack. Over the next four business days, public health and county employees will test response plans to the simulated bio-terrorism. The SCPHD will open a point of dispensing at Jerome High School to hand out fake medication to volunteers from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“If a terrorist targeted Jerome County, we might need to get medication to about 24,000 people in 48 hours. That takes practice,” Dan Schaffer, SCPHD planner, said in a statement.

The SCPHD is no longer taking volunteers for the exercise.

