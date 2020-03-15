Public health districts, community leaders work to relay COVID-19 information in Spanish

TWIN FALLS

As states surrounding Idaho reported more cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, Gov. Brad Little’s office created a Coronavirus Working Group. On Friday, hours before the state’s first case was reported, Little declared a state of emergency.

But for Idaho’s Spanish-speaking communities, there is not yet a state-level plan to reach them specifically about COVID-19. The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs told the Times-News on Tuesday that it has not been given specific instructions for reaching the Hispanic community from the Department of Health and Welfare or the governor’s office.

“We have not been involved in that conversation,” Margie Gonzalez, executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, said. “I am very interested in getting that information out to our community. We would love to carry out that order if it’s given.”

The commission is visiting Gooding County and will be in the Magic Valley until Tuesday, but it will not be bringing informational material with it. The Department of Health and Welfare has been in touch with public health districts about the potential of bringing the Commission on Hispanic Affairs on board to translate and coordinate outreach should the need arise.