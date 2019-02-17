Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — The South Central Public Health District and the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management will meet with local hospitals and emergency services for an emergency preparedness exercise. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Jerome County Sheriff’s office at 2151 S. Tiger Drive. 

This event is discussion-based and will focus on healthcare system preparedness, emergency operations coordination, emergency public information, and warning and community preparedness. It will help prepare for a full-scale exercise in April when SCPHD and Jerome OEM will coordinate a public health response to a simulated widespread anthrax attack.

“Our goal is to be resilient against any attack,” Josh Jensen, SCPHD program manager, said in a statement. “We plan for the worst so we can be ready for the worst.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments