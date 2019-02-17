JEROME — The South Central Public Health District and the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management will meet with local hospitals and emergency services for an emergency preparedness exercise. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Jerome County Sheriff’s office at 2151 S. Tiger Drive.
This event is discussion-based and will focus on healthcare system preparedness, emergency operations coordination, emergency public information, and warning and community preparedness. It will help prepare for a full-scale exercise in April when SCPHD and Jerome OEM will coordinate a public health response to a simulated widespread anthrax attack.
“Our goal is to be resilient against any attack,” Josh Jensen, SCPHD program manager, said in a statement. “We plan for the worst so we can be ready for the worst.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.