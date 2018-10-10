Try 1 month for 99¢
Salmon Dam
High water levels are seen in July 2017 at Salmon Dam near Rogerson. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

ROGERSON — South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday they’re lifting a public health advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir.

The advisory was issued in July. But recent testing showed the level of micro-toxins in the water is now at a safe level, SCPHD said in a statement.

“Even though the health advisory is lifted, water users should still be observant and take precautions in and around the areas where the algal blooms are still present,” SCPHD public health program manager Josh Jensen said in a statement.

The health advisory for Mormon Reservoir – also issued in July – remains in place due to a harmful algal bloom.

Harmful algal blooms typically decline in mid-to-late fall as the water temperature drops, SCPHD said. The DEQ will continue to monitor the water quality at Mormon Reservoir.

SCPHD is recommending residents avoid exposure to waters experiencing a harmful algal bloom — particularly, taking extra precautions for children, pets and livestock. Don’t consume affected water; boiling and disinfecting doesn’t remove toxins either.

If fish have been exposed, consume only the fillet portion and wash hands after handling. The risk associated with eating fish caught in affected waters is unknown.

For more information, visit deq.idaho.gov/water-quality/surface-water/recreation-health-advisories.

