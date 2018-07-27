TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a public health advisory Friday for Mormon Reservoir and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir due to a harmful algal bloom.
Results from water testing Monday show levels of a micro-toxin, Microcystin, are now at unhealthy levels due to a recent algal bloom, SCPHD said in a statement.
“Children and pets are particularly susceptible,” SCPHD public health program manager Josh Jensen said in a statement. “Exposure to the toxins produced by cyanobacterial HABs may result in life-threatening liver damage, neurological problems such as muscle spasms, decreased movement, labored breathing, convulsions, and possible death.”
DEQ will continue to monitor water quality until the bloom dissipates and will provide the public with updates.
SCPHD is recommending residents avoid exposure to waters experiencing a harmful algal bloom — particularly, taking extra precautions for children, pets and livestock. Don’t consume affected water; boiling and disinfecting doesn’t remove toxins either.
If fish have been exposed, consume only the fillet portion and wash hands after handling. The risk associated with eating fish caught in affected waters is unknown.
For more information, visit phd5.idaho.gov/AlgalBlooms/index.htm and deq.idaho.gov/water-quality/surface-water/recreation-health-advisories.
