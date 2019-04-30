{{featured_button_text}}
CSI Tower

The College of Southern Idaho’s campus is pictured in Twin Falls.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Office of Instruction and Academic Affairs has announced that three finalists have been identified and recommended by the screening committee to move forward in consideration for the position of instructional dean for general and transfer education.

Alphabetically, they are the following:

  • Dr. Heidi Adams
  • Dr. Ron Cresswell
  • Tiffany Seeley-Case

A public forum has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday in Fine Arts 119. All faculty and staff are invited to participate and ask questions of the candidates.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments