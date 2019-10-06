TWIN FALLS — A magistrate judge in Twin Falls County is due for his evaluation.
Judge Benjamin Harmer will be evaluated by the Fifth District Magistrate Commission as part of his 18-month probationary period, per Idaho Supreme Court Magistrate Commission rules.
Public comments regarding Harmer are invited, with evaluation forms available from Shelli Tubbs, trial court administrator, at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex, 427 Shoshone St. N., or the Twin Falls County Clerk’s Office, 630 Addison Ave. W, Twin Falls. The forms are also available on the Fifth Judicial District website, 5thjudicialdistrict.com, or by calling 208-736-4085.
Evaluations by members of the public are confidential. They must be signed and returned to Tubbs no later than Oct. 17.
Harmer previously served as an Ada County prosecutor. He was selected as magistrate judge in January 2019.
Once the probationary period is completed, Harmer may stand for election for a full four-year term.
