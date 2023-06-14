The May 27 incident involving a Heyburn police officer shooting a pair of dogs on Interstate 84 is not on the city council’s agenda for its regular meeting Wednesday, pending completion of an investigation, but public comment will be allowed at the end of the meeting.

Declo woman Stephanie Carsner, who shot a video of the shooting and posted it on social media, expects there to be dozens of people in attendance, many of whom will give public comments.

“I think it’s important to be there,” said Carsner, who added she has an appointment Wednesday evening with investigators from the Jerome Police Department but plans to rush to the city council meeting afterward.

She said the police department gave her the option of coming in to give a statement on the dog shootings either Tuesday or Wednesday, and she was not available on Tuesday.

Carsner said it was wrong that the animals were killed.

“The most horrific thing about it is that the animals paid the price,” she said.

The city council meeting will start at 7 p.m.

Mayor Dick Galbraith told the Times-News on Tuesday that he would allow the comments at the city council meeting, as long as people remain civil. He emphasized that the comments won’t be a discussion with the city council members.

Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto, meanwhile, said Tuesday in a voicemail to the Times-News that the independent investigation into the incident is expected to take another week before it’s completed and will be reviewed by a prosecuting attorney. Bertalotto declined to specify which agency is conducting the investigation but said it would be revealed once the investigation is complete.

The controversy started last month when the dogs were shot as police officers determined the dogs posed a threat to motorists’ safety, according to the police department.

“Recognizing traffic was heavy for Memorial Day, and in fear for the motoring public with great potential of a rear end collision at 80 mph, the officers made the decision to shoot the dogs,” said a police department news release that was released the day of the incident.

A news release issued in early June said that the police department’s relationship with the community is its “top priority” and pledged to provide the investigation’s conclusions to residents “with full transparency.”

The police officer involved in the shooting has been put on administrative leave.