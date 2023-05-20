A veteran’s return to Buhl after seeing the sights in Washington, D.C., this weekend will be nothing but first class.

A big crowd welcoming Bill Pryor home will make it that much better, say planners of a welcome home ceremony.

The public is encouraged to gather at Buhl City Park on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. to greet 86-year-old Bill Pryor, who left for Washington early Friday morning, flying out of the Boise airport. Pryor is making the trip as part of the Honor Flight program that allows veterans to visit the nation’s capitol at no cost.

The return to Idaho on Sunday will include everything from a limousine ride back from Boise, a police escort once he nears Buhl, and a ceremony involving the reading of a proclamation, flag presentation and music by the Buhl High School pep band.

“The City of Buhl is behind this 1,000%,” said Marvin Barnes of the veterans group Joining Forces in Magic Valley.

On his trip, Pryor, who served in the U.S. Air Force 20 years, will see the war memorials that commemorate the service of veterans.

There isn’t an Honor Flight airport hub in Idaho, and often veterans in Idaho participate in the Utah program which flies out of Salt Lake City. Pryor is the first veteran from the Magic Valley to make the trip as a “lone eagle.” He will be accompanied by his son.

Barnes said Pryor knew he was going on a trip to Washington but he doesn’t know about the fanfare that is being planned for him. His return to Buhl will be a big surprise, Barnes said.

He was driven to Boise by Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall, and was greeted at the Boise Airport by people from various veterans organizations and the entire night shift of the Boise Police Department, Barnes said.