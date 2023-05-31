Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Gooding Police Department is asking people to contact law enforcement officers with any information about the death of a man who had been reported missing.

Roger Driesel, 58, had been missing since May 15, and his body was found under a tarp late Saturday afternoon at a shop at 1848 S. 2100 E., on property where he rented a room, said Trevor Misseldine, Gooding County prosecuting attorney. Foul play is suspected.

Driesel was also known to reside at another residence within the city limits, Misseldine said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said, “and police are following up on leads.”

Because of the ongoing investigation, few details into the death have been disclosed, although Misseldine said that police have suspects and search warrants have been issued.

The police department is the lead investigator, with the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

An autopsy on Driesel’s body will take place Wednesday in Ada County.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Gooding County Police Department at 208-934-8436.