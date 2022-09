TWIN FALLS — The police department is asking for the public's help in locating a person missing since Sept. 14.

Enrique Yanez, 41, was last seen at about 5 p.m. that day on the 500 block of Addison Avenue West and was heard making suicidal statements, the Twin Falls Police Department said.

Yanez is a Hispanic male with short black hair. He stands 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Contact the police department's dispatch center at 208-735-4357 with information on Yanez's whereabouts.