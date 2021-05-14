Public asked to avoid Diamondfield Jack Campground as fight continues against Wahlstrom Fire

TWIN FALLS — The U.S. Forest Service is asking people to avoid Diamondfield Jack Campground in the Sawtooth National Forest.

Firefighters are using the campground as the incident command post to work on the Wahlstrom Fire, which is burning south of Ross Falls.

Sawtooth National Forest spokesperson Julie Thomas said the fire should be controlled by Sunday.

At last mapping, the fire had burned 19 acres. It was first reported Tuesday at 12:46 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

