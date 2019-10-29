TWIN FALLS — Mental health issues are a growing concern across the country.
Earlier this month, World Mental Health Day was observed on Oct. 10, and the entire first week of October was designated Mental Health Awareness Week by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
In the Magic Valley, a variety of services are available for those facing mental health issues.
"There is help out there," said Donna Krapf, a psychological nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Services.
Depression is of primary concern in all age groups, Krapf said.
"We all have some feelings of sadness now and then," she said. "If it's interfering with life, family and work, then it's time to reach out."
Among the symptoms of depression are decreased energy, lack of motivation, decreased concentration, changes in sleep patterns or appetite, increased alcohol use, anger or irritability.
Krapf indicated the most worrying symptom of depression or any mental illness is suicidal thoughts.
Symptoms manifest differently in each individual, Krapf said. "Some might have all the symptoms; others may have just a couple."
Mental illness can be caused by various factors, she said, such as genetics or brain chemistry or co-occurring physical illnesses. The side effects of some medications can also cause mental health issues.
Kraft stressed that depression and other mental health issues are illnesses.
"People should not be expected to snap out of it," she said.
Starting with a primary care provider can be the first step on the road to effective treatment, Krapf said.
At St. Luke's Behavioral Health Services clinic, therapists and other providers can individualize a treatment plan.
"Research shows when we combine therapy and medication, we get the best results," Krapf said.
For those living outside the city, finding a treatment provider for mental health issues can be a challenge.
North Canyon Medical Center, Gooding, has a telemedicine option available, connecting patients to mental health professionals through University of Utah Health Care, said Chris Boyd, chief nursing officer.
In the privacy of a designated room, the patient can sit in comfort and speak with a provider using technology similar to Skype or other video conferencing software.
"There's such a shortage of behavioral health options in rural areas," Boyd said.
Tele-behavioral health saves patients the time and expense of having to travel long distances to see a provider in person, Boyd said.
Patients can call in to make an appointment and come to the medical center much the same way they would for other services.
Treatment is available for anxiety and mood disorders, post-traumatic stress, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders and more.
The availability of the behavioral health providers is one or two days a month, Boyd said. That is similar to meeting with a psychologist, counselor or psychiatrist in person, where the wait for an appointment can be four to six weeks.
For those who may experience more urgent issues, immediate intervention may be necessary.
"If someone is in a crisis, call 911," Krapf said.
A suicide hotline is available 24 hour a day. Call 800-273-8255 (TALK).
Behavioral health providers in the Magic Valley want to raise awareness that mental illnesses are no different than physical illnesses, and no stigma should be attached to those seeking treatment.
"We in the mental health profession are working really hard to reduce that stigma," Krapf said.
