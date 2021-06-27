Protests, conspiracies and Twitter: 2 Idaho doctors wrote a book about the pandemic

Two local doctors who have spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic advising Idaho leaders still have more to say — and they’ll get their chance in an upcoming book.

Boise-based doctors David Pate and Ted Epperly spent the end of 2020 and the first half of this year writing a book that reviews the mistakes of this pandemic and preparations needed for the next one.

Their book, “Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons, Stories and Recommendations”, will be published by Johns Hopkins University Press, Pate wrote in a tweet. While the authors said they included plenty of behind-the-scenes insight on how the COVID-19 pandemic played out in Idaho, Epperly and Pate also compare how different countries, states — and even Idaho counties — handled the pandemic, and their differing results.

“What we decided is we can’t probably save ourselves from this pandemic, but we pray to God that we can help document and chronicle the lessons learned from this,” Pate said. “We can tell some of the stories of this pandemic — some from behind the scenes — and we can come up with recommendations (for) those people that are going to be preparing us for the next pandemic. … And there will be a next one.”