Protesters at GOP Convention voice concerns over abortion rights

Iszabelle Zamora, left, chants Friday, July 15, 2022, while holding a sign that reads, 'All my homies hate the SCOTUS,' during an abortion rights protest at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Raquel Juarez takes part in a protest for abortion rights in Idaho on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. The protest was held just outside of the Idaho's GOP convention.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
From right, Samantha Silvers and Jaycee Massie hold up a sign while chanting during a protest for abortion rights on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — Dozens of protesters showed up Friday to voice their opposition to the reversal of Roe v. Wade with bold signs and loud chants. The protestors want abortion rights to be reinstated after SCOTUS overturned the landmark case last month.
The protesters gathered at the College of Southern Idaho, which is hosting Idaho’s GOP Convention.
PHOTOS: Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
Abortion rights protest during Idaho's GOP Convention
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to throw out Roe v. Wade last month and an Ohio 10-year-old who was forced to leave the state in order to obtain an abortion after police say a man raped her are focusing new attention on state abortion restrictions that allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The girl’s pregnancy was apparently too far along to permit an abortion in Ohio, which has no exceptions for rape and incest, so she received one in Indiana. The changing legal landscape of state abortion restrictions currently includes places with few exceptions, including Texas and Missouri.
Iszabelle Zamora, left, chants Friday, July 15, 2022, while holding a sign that reads, 'All my homies hate the SCOTUS,' during an abortion rights protest at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Raquel Juarez takes part in a protest for abortion rights in Idaho on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. The protest was held just outside of the Idaho's GOP convention.