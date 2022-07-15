 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Protesters at GOP Convention voice concerns over abortion rights

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Dozens of protesters showed up Friday to voice their opposition to the reversal of Roe v. Wade with bold signs and loud chants. The protestors want abortion rights to be reinstated after SCOTUS overturned the landmark case last month.

The protesters gathered at the College of Southern Idaho, which is hosting Idaho’s GOP Convention. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Some state abortion limits allow rape, incest exceptions

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to throw out Roe v. Wade last month and an Ohio 10-year-old who was forced to leave the state in order to obtain an abortion after police say a man raped her are focusing new attention on state abortion restrictions that allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The girl’s pregnancy was apparently too far along to permit an abortion in Ohio, which has no exceptions for rape and incest, so she received one in Indiana. The changing legal landscape of state abortion restrictions currently includes places with few exceptions, including Texas and Missouri.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two London families have epic water balloon battle during heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News