Protecting history: Minidoka internment camp survivors opposed to wind project

“I was shocked, and I felt like it was wool pulled over your eyes,” she said.

The original deadline for the scoping period was Sept. 20. Feeling this wasn’t enough time, Abo and others wrote to the BLM and asked for an extension. On Sept. 13, the BLM extended the deadline to Oct. 20.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moving forward

BLM project manager, Kasey Prestwich, said he wants to remind people the process is in the early stages.

“Even though they may feel like a decision has been made or we are further along in the process than we are, we are in the beginning of the process,” Prestwich said.

The BLM has identified the historic site as a preliminary issue, he said. The agency will conduct visual simulations and map the historic footprint of the site.

Survivors like Tomita are worried that turbines might be placed on the historic footprint of the camp. The footprint includes land that is not part of the historic site today.

Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act also requires a review to take place. The act calls for federal agencies to consider project impacts on historic properties.