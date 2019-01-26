Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The county prosecuting attorney is accepting applications for the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is open to Twin Falls County graduating high school seniors.

The application requires an essay on the topic “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?” among other requirements.

“I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving Twin Falls County student and give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs,” Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said in a statement.

Based on oral presentations, essays and applications of the finalists, a full tuition scholarship will be awarded to the first-place winner for the 2019-20 academic year to the College of Southern Idaho. The second- and third-place finalists will each receive a one-semester tuition scholarship to CSI.

The deadline for submission of completed applications is March 1. Applications are available at any Twin Falls County high school and at the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

For more information, call 208-736-4020.

