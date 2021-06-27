Property value appeals due Monday

TWIN FALLS — Monday is the deadline to appeal your 2020 assessed property value.
In a June 9 reader comment in the Times-News, Twin Falls County Assessor Brad Wills said the value of residential properties increased an average of 23% in 2020. This was the largest percentage of increase in county history.
“The average $200,000 home grew into a $250,000 home because of the shortage of available properties,” Wills wrote. “A decrease in supply increased demand and the increased demand resulted in higher prices.”
The Idaho State Tax Commission lists on its website the steps you can take to appeal your assessed value.
First, contact your local assessor’s office and speak with an appraiser. Informal appeal forms are available on the county assessor’s website. These must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday.
If the issue can’t be resolved through an informal appeal, you can then contact your county clerk to file an official appeal with the Board of Equalization. In Twin Falls, and many other jurisdictions, county commissioners serve in this role.
The board will meet to hear appeals, typically, in late June and early July. If you disagree with the board’s decision, you can appeal the matter to the Idaho Board of Tax Appeals. These appeal forms are available online and must be filed with your county clerk within 30 days of the county board’s decision.
Last year, two Twin Falls County appeals went before the state board, according to records available online. The board affirmed county commissioners’ decision in one case and modified their decision in another.