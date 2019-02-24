TWIN FALLS — Are you eligible for property tax relief in 2019? Did you know Idaho has a state program to assist property owners with up to a $1,320 reduction in property taxes?
“Most people think you need to be over 65 to qualify for this program, but that isn’t the case,” Twin Falls County Assessor Brad Wills said in a statement. “You can be eligible at any age if you meet certain criteria.”
The program used to be called the Circuit Breaker but is now the Property Tax Reduction Program or PTR.
Qualifiers for property tax reduction in 2019:
- Be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident and own and live in your home or mobile home that was your primary residence in Idaho before April 15. You may qualify if you lived in a care facility or nursing home. Contact your county assessor’s office for information.
Had income of $30,450 or less in 2018
Met one or more of the following status requirements as of Jan. 1:
- Age 65 or older
- Widow(er)
- Blind
- Fatherless or motherless child under 18 years of age
- Former prisoner of war/hostage
- Veteran with a 10 percent or more service-connected disability or receiving a pension from Veterans Affairs for a non-service-connect
- ed disability
- Disabled as recognized by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board or Federal Civil Service. If you’re not covered by the listed agencies, then disabled as recognized by a public employee retirement system.
“You have until April 15 to apply. We have extra staff at our County West office to help you through the application process. Call our office at 208-736-4010 for more information. We receive over 1,300 applications every year,” Wills added.
To get the application for property tax reduction, go to tax.idaho.gov/forms/EFO00002_01-01-2019.pdf" target="_blank">tax.idaho.gov/forms/EFO00002_01-01-2019.pdf or tax.idaho.gov.
For more information, call the tax commission at 1-800-344-7756 or go to tax.idaho.gov/i-1052.cfm.
