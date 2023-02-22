Residents along Idaho Highway 25 heard a series of explosions Wednesday after a propane truck caught fire after a two-vehicle crash near Rupert.

Shel Telleria said her home is about a quarter-mile from the crash scene at Baseline Road and 200 East.

“The explosions rocked my house,” Telleria said.

Telleria said emergency crews closed roads and evacuated houses near the scene.

Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther said Idaho State Police was in charge of the scene.

“There were no fatalities,” Pinther said. “Everybody made it out of there.”

The crash involved the propane truck and another vehicle, he said, but he offered no further information.

At 2:20 p.m. ISP staff said the fire was out and it was safe for everyone to return to their homes. Roads were open and personnel were cleaning up the scene.

Idaho State Police will issue a press release when information is available.