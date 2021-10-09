Program for Idaho medical students receives $12 million for scholarships

“We’ve held five industry summits over the course of the last year or so, and in our discussions with businesses and leaders around the state, they all really said the same thing to us, which is more than ever they need student graduates who are ready to work, who are ready to meet growing demand,” Green said. “Most of our businesses here in the state recognize this is a great place for them, but they’re very concerned about (the) workforce and their ability to remain in the state if we can’t provide that workforce.”

In addition to scholarships, Green said large businesses across the state have been asking for more programs that would help connect students with internships and jobs at various companies, especially engineering businesses. The university is also planning to revamp its career services department to better match students with jobs where they are most needed, and increase its experiential learning opportunities.

“It’s really in almost every discipline you could imagine,” Green said. “One of the things that became clear in our discussions is the need for soft skills as well, like the critical thinking that is developed here.”

The university has had a declining number of out-of-state applicants, Green said, and that has resulted in lower enrollment numbers, but in-state applications for freshmen classes are up.