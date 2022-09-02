Program educates youths about dairy industry

FILER — Clarabelle the cow has been nurtured and loved. Now it’s time for her to join a herd.

The heifer will be shown Saturday morning at the Twin Falls County Fair by owner Averee Silva, then later in the day be sold at auction, likely to a local dairy farmer who will put the Holstein into a dairy herd.

“I am going to be sad,” said Silva of Jerome. “She is literally like my little baby; she’s so sweet.”

Silva is taking part in the Magic Valley Dairy Heifer Program, a two-year program that involves youths raising yearling heifers, getting professional advice in the process. Through a number of educational events, they learn how to raise and groom the animal, in addition to learning about various aspects about the dairy industry, including available careers.

As the heifers grow into maturity, they are bred, and some will calve within a few weeks after Saturday’s sale.

“I wish every kid could go through it,” Silva said of the program, which she said builds leadership skills and knowledge of the dairy industry. This has been Silva’s first time raising a farm animal. She is now enrolled at the University of Idaho, majoring in pre-veterinarian studies.

Silva’s father is a dairy farmer and she wanted to get more involved in agriculture. She entered the project when she was a junior at Jerome High School.

“It was worth the wait,” she said.

There are 40 openings per year available to 4-H and FFA students living in Twin Falls, Gooding, Jerome, Cassia, Minidoka and Lincoln counties. Because of the program extending close to two years, up to 80 students are participating at a given time.

Dairymen involved with the effort sell the young heifers that will be sent to the livestock barns of eager children ready to learn about the industry.

The youths, ranging from 8 to 18 years old, agree to attend regular education days where they learn from experts in the field.

“We do a lot of things with the kids,” said Deb Easterday, head of the program. “We’ve taken them to robotic dairies, and had veterinarians talk to them.”

Jim Pearson, a longtime dairyman with an operation northwest of Buhl, has been involved at some of the education days, and saw students learn how to milk a cow “the old-fashioned way” and learn about products made from milk.

“Hopefully some of the people who get involved with the program will be involved in dairy throughout their lives,” Pearson said.

For their hard work, the youths earn a reward at the end of the program when they sell the cows during the Magic Valley Replacement Heifer Dairy Sale, to take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds, where most animals sell for much higher than market value. Students often use that money to help pay for college.

“It’s for a good cause,” Pearson said, who added that sometimes the dairy farmer who sold the heifer to the student is the one who ends up buying it back.

“The kids are very thankful for the buyers,” Easterday said.

In addition, several companies run scholarship programs for the students.

“We have a great industry,” she said, “not just farmers and dairymen but supportive industries, bankers and genetics companies.”

4-H and FFA students interested in applying to the program are encouraged to contact their county extension office. Applications will be accepted starting in November. Youths don't need to have an agriculture background to participate.