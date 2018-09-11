BOISE — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is reaching out to those who need voice and broadband service but can’t afford it.
Access to local resources and emergency services is vital to Idaho’s low-income residents; staying connected to them can improve and possibly save lives.
Lifeline is a federal program that helps residents access voice or broadband services in order to find jobs and health care services, connect with family and summon help in an emergency.
Under the Lifeline program, low-income consumers who participate in certain public assistance and veterans’ pension programs, or qualify based on income, can receive a discount of at least $9.25 off their monthly bill for phone, broadband or bundled phone and broadband service.
For more information on program eligibility and rules, go to lifelinesupport.org.
To apply for the benefit, contact your local participating telecommunications provider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.