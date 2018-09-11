Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOISE — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is reaching out to those who need voice and broadband service but can’t afford it.

Access to local resources and emergency services is vital to Idaho’s low-income residents; staying connected to them can improve and possibly save lives. 

Lifeline is a federal program that helps residents access voice or broadband services in order to find jobs and health care services, connect with family and summon help in an emergency.

Under the Lifeline program, low-income consumers who participate in certain public assistance and veterans’ pension programs, or qualify based on income, can receive a discount of at least $9.25 off their monthly bill for phone, broadband or bundled phone and broadband service.

For more information on program eligibility and rules, go to lifelinesupport.org.

To apply for the benefit, contact your local participating telecommunications provider.

