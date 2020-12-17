Pro-mask mandate health district board member resigns

Haskin said she voted her conscience when supporting a mask mandate. But not all of the health district’s board members have made their own decisions during the mask mandate discussions.

Gooding County’s Helen Edwards and Jerome County’s Linda Montgomery were both appointed by their county commissions — they’re not county commissioners. Each of them has stated during mask mandate discussions that their votes reflect the explicit directions of their county commissioners, not their own opinions.

With most types of non-elected boards, appointed members are expected to draw on their own personal experience and expertise when voting. County commissions, when they lack expertise in a given field, often appoint more knowledgeable people to boards.

For instance, if a group of county commissioners lacks medical expertise, it may choose to appoint a representative with health care experience — Camas County representative Pamela Jones has a nursing background, for instance.