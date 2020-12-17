Pro-mask mandate health district board member resigns

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District board has voted against a mask mandate three times, and following the resignation of a board member, a region-wide requirement appears even more unlikely.
Minidoka County board member Tracy Haskin resigned last month after voting in favor of a mask mandate at the board’s Nov. 19 meeting. Haskin did not respond to the Times-News’ multiple requests for comment, but told Boise State Public Radio her resignation was voluntary. She had consistently voted in favor of a mask mandate and noted during the Nov. 19 meeting that she was voting against her county commission’s wishes. County commissioners from each of the Magic Valley’s eight counties can either appoint an individual to act in their stead or nominate one of their own to sit on the board.
Minidoka County Commissioner Sheryl Koyle said Haskin told the commission she “just didn’t feel like she could continue in that position,” after the controversial mask mandate discussions.
The nine-member health district board has come close to passing a mandate. Representatives from Blaine County, Camas County, Minidoka County and the board’s medical consultant, Dr. Keith Davis, have consistently supported a mask requirement. Board members from the other five counties have shot down each proposal.
Following Haskin’s resignation, five members of the board will likely be county commissioners.
Haskin said she voted her conscience when supporting a mask mandate. But not all of the health district’s board members have made their own decisions during the mask mandate discussions.
Gooding County’s Helen Edwards and Jerome County’s Linda Montgomery were both appointed by their county commissions — they’re not county commissioners. Each of them has stated during mask mandate discussions that their votes reflect the explicit directions of their county commissioners, not their own opinions.
With most types of non-elected boards, appointed members are expected to draw on their own personal experience and expertise when voting. County commissions, when they lack expertise in a given field, often appoint more knowledgeable people to boards.
For instance, if a group of county commissioners lacks medical expertise, it may choose to appoint a representative with health care experience — Camas County representative Pamela Jones has a nursing background, for instance.
Haskin will likely be replaced by Koyle, who said that Haskin “served really well and did a lot of good” in her four years on the board. Koyle would have joined the board during Wednesday’s meeting, but a majority of Magic Valley commissioners had not yet sent confirmed her — she’ll probably join the board officially at the January meeting.
Koyle said she is against a mask mandate because the majority of Minidoka County residents are against one and her decisions will reflect the desires of the majority of her constituents.
