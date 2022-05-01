Primary elections approach in the Magic Valley: Here are some Senate contests to watch

Seventeen candidates are vying for seats in the Idaho legislative primary. A combination of redistricting, retirements, and new challengers have led to several contests to watch for at the polls in the May 17 primary election.

Six Idaho Senate hopefuls are featured in this week’s Big Story. The Times-News will feature the candidates for the Idaho House of Representatives next Sunday.

Senate District 24

Republican voters will choose between two Senate candidates running in District 24 which includes portions of rural Twin Falls County, and Gooding and Camas counties. Incumbent Sen. Jim Patrick is being challenged by Glenneda Zuiderveld. There are no candidates from other parties seeking this seat.

JIM PATRICK (Incumbent)

Jim Patrick Age: 76 Party: Republican How long have you lived in Idaho? 76 years

Describe your public service experience:

Public service Idaho Bean Commission marketing Idaho seed.

Twin Falls County planning and zoning committee.

One of the founders of Magic Valley Bank and continued as a board member of Panhandle State Bank.

Co-chair of CEC that looks at state workers for fair compensation and benefits.

Outstanding water quality irrigator.

Salmon Falls canal board of directors.

Farm Bureau member of the year.

State Senator for 10 years and the present chairman of Commerce and Human Resources committee.

Member of Natural Resources interim committee dealing with water issues.

If you’re elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

Strengths experience and ability to work with others. I have Civility and am able in most cases to work on tough issues with compromise to the better of all.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

Idaho’s biggest challenge is from a minority of people that are only negative and distort the truth. This is a threat to the democracy as we formed in the formation of our country. Different ideas and discussion is great but stop the hate.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

I plan to continue to work with my fellow legislatures for a common goal of continuing to keep Idaho the greatest state in the nation.

GLENNEDA ZUIDERVELD

Glenneda Zuiderveld Age: 55 Party: Republican Occupation: Self-employed How long have you lived in Idaho? since 1970

Describe your public service experience:

I always adhere to the motto: If you see a need, fill that need. I have always had a servant’s heart; serving in church, with veterans, neighbors, in fundraisers, with businesses, etc. To be an effective public servant, you need more than bureaucratic experience. You need to be selfless, courageous, gracious, and merciful. You must be willing to sacrifice your time, your money and your resources to help others. Good public servants must also remain humble, and cannot seek praise for the work they do for the good of We the People.

What we are needing is more people with courage, discipline, and obedience to do the right thing over the easy thing, to uphold their oath of office, to represent the people. I am that candidate.

If you’re elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

Strong moral integrity, which will ensure that I defend the values we were founded on. A good understanding of our Constitutions (Idaho and U.S.), which will ensure full understanding and protection of our liberties, freedoms and State Sovereignty.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

All challenges we face as a state are rooted in a fundamental lack of information about and engagement with our local, state and federal politics by “We the People.” The greatest challenge facing the people of Idaho today is the lack of proper representation in the state government. Add to that a total lack of factual, investigative media, and we have a real problem on our hands if we want to keep the core tenets of who we are as Idahoans.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

To inform and engage with the people of Idaho. Work hard to build relationships that build trust. To shine light on any and all lies and deceit I uncover while serving. The lack of transparency by Idaho’s state government has done significant harm to our God-given individual rights, our State Sovereignty and has put our Constitutional Republic at risk. The solution has always been in the informed engaged people.

Senate District 25

Two candidates have filed for the Senate seat representing the geographic area mostly composed of the City of Twin Falls. Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, who is unchallenged in the Republican primary, and Paul Thompson, who is unchallenged in the Constitution Party primary. They will face off in the general election in November.

LINDA WRIGHT HARTGEN (Unchallenged)

Linda Wright Hartgen Party: Republican Occupation: Retired Trial Court Administrator also formerly co-owner operator of family farming business. How long have you lived in Idaho? I have lived in Twin Falls County my entire life.

Describe your public service experience:

I have served the public in numerous ways. I was the elected Clerk of the District Court for Twin Falls County. I was the Trial Court Administrator for the Fifth Judicial District which encompasses 8 counties and have served as a State Representative for four years. I enjoy working with people and solving problems. Good policy is something I work for our state.

If you’re elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

If elected I will use my prior experience as a County Clerk, Trial Court Administrator and State Representative to help me serve the residents of District 25. I will bring experience in listening to all those who come to the table when writing legislation. I have always worked well with different agencies and people. I know who to go to for answers and help when needed. This past two years, I have served as vice chair of Judiciary and Rules Administration Committee in the House of Representatives. I’ve learned a lot serving in this area.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

Property Tax, infrastructure, water, and growth are our biggest issues for the State of Idaho.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

Idaho needs to further address the issue of property tax while keeping the local governments whole. Many ideas surfaced this past session, but they need to be better vetted. We need to come to the table with all players to find answers. We also need to continue working on infrastructure challenges within our state as well as being good stewards of our water. We now have a recharge project going on and we need to continue working on our aquifers and the recharging of them. Our state is growing very quickly, and we need to be on top of this grown and be proactive not reactive.

PAUL THOMPSON (Unchallenged)

Paul Thompson Age: 55 Party: Constitution Party of Idaho Occupation: Pastor at Eastside Baptist Church, Twin Falls How long have you lived in Idaho? I have lived in Idaho since 1992 and in Twin Falls since 2001

Describe your public service experience:

I have volunteered in school reading programs, volunteered in jail ministry, active attendee of weekly city council meetings, Eastside Baptist Church is a designated disaster relief location for the Red Cross, suicide prevention, care for the elderly, actively care for the sick, drug and alcohol recovery care, volunteer with Utah/Idaho Southern Baptist Disaster Relief ministry food kitchen—chain saw—clean up—and chaplain.

If you’re elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office? I have the capacity to get to a resolution on conflicts or challenges without compromising personal liberty and respect for life. Where I live my life as a principled man I know how to compromise and not compromise when needed.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho? Water storage. Education. State sovereignty. Healthcare. Roads and bridges. Property tax. Sales tax. Adoption/Foster care reform.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

Water storage: Where water supply is limited by the seasonal provision, water storage management and partnership with private and government organizations will require ongoing exploration of how to manage through drought years. There has not been a new dam built on the upper Snake River in nearly 50 years. It would be good to have a discussion on the rebuilding of the Teton Dam.

Education: I would suggest the state of Idaho begin a discussion of how to divorce ourselves from the Federal Department of Education. Funding would obviously have to be part of this conversation. Local control of education is best. Where the Idaho Constitution calls for a state-funded system of education, I am of the opinion that local communities can do all of this better and with better results. Education would improve drastically if schools were teaching students how to think rather than what to think.

State sovereignty: Idaho will flourish best when she is not regulated by so many bureaucrat agencies (state and federal).

Healthcare: healthcare, like many other things, needs to function without being dependent upon government-mandated funding and government overreach. Where there is a natural interest from the state in the common welfare of the citizens, the state will better be able to do her primary role if healthcare remained private.

Roads and bridges will be among the ongoing areas where there will be government partnerships for public safety, the flow of commerce, and the support of tourism. As the state continues to grow we will need to encourage other ways of funding such needs. The private sector should be involved in this as well.

Taxes: (property and sales) The people of Idaho need real help from the governments taxing them. Property tax relief is needed but until we discuss reducing the size of our state government there will be no progress on reducing property tax. Sales tax is modern-day taxation without representation. The state sales tax formula needs to be reformed. A local community, like Twin Falls, needs more of the state sales tax to be returned to the city government or permit municipalities to have a local sales tax option. Currently, only resort communities under 10,000 in population have this option. The city of Twin Falls can only fund city departments from sales taxes and this current formula is an unfair representation of the citizens paying this tax.

Like other bureaucrat-driven agencies in the state, the care of children at risk will be best met by compassionate citizens. The cost of foster care and adoption will be extraordinarily less of a burden on society when the local community, not the government, cares for their neighbors. It is not fitting for the government to do what the citizen is best equipped to do. A plan of action needs to be developed to return this care to the local community of people and relieve the financial burden on the government.

Senate District 26

Republican voters will choose between two candidates running for District 26 in the Senate, which includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. Voters will choose between Laurie Lickley and Eric Parker in the May 17 Republican primary. The winning candidate will face Democrat Ron Taylor and Independent Donald Lapin in the November general election.

LAURIE LICKLEY

Laura Lickley Age: 53 Party: Republican Occupation: Rancher How long have you lived in Idaho? I am a native to Idaho and born on the banks of the Salmon River; my family homesteaded in Idaho in 1906 and my husband’s family homesteaded in Jerome in 1908, where we continue to ranch today. We are proud to call Idaho and the Magic Valley home.

Describe your public service experience:

At the end of 2022, I will have completed my second term — four years — in the Idaho House of Representatives. I have served these last two years as Vice Chairman of Resources and Conservation. Health and Welfare and Environment Energy and Technology have been my other two committee assignments.

In addition:

Past President Idaho Cattle Association

Chairman of the Idaho Beef Council

Idaho CattleWomen Council Chair

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Board of Directors

Volunteer and coordinator for the Idaho Beef Counts Program and the Idaho Foodbank

Lifetime affiliate member and former board member of Leadership Idaho Agriculture

Idaho’s Behavioral Health Council, 2020-Present

Northwest Pacific Fisheries Task Force, 2019-Present

Idaho Power’s Integrated Resource Plan Advisory Council (IRPAC), 2021-Present

Council of State Governments River Governance, 2021-Present

Past President Jerome Rotary

Youth Basketball Coach

If you’re elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

I bring to the legislature my listening skills and commit to uphold our constitutional and conservative values in the form of hard work, integrity, and civil, collaborative conversation. I pull stakeholders to the table to make the best decisions for Idaho where my constituents, families, and local communities are heard.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

Idaho continues to lead the nation in population growth for the fourth year in a row and is six times higher than the national average. Idaho’s 2020 growth was 21.2% higher than 2019. Failure to address Idaho’s roads, educational pressures, water needs, housing, and transportation challenges will slow down Idaho’s economy. Additionally, that growth will create added pressures between the urban and rural communities and on our public lands.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

Idaho must address that balance and growth with a sensible budget and a rainy-day fund for future economic challenges. We must pull in our cities, counties, water users, educators, local planners, communities, families, and other stakeholders across Idaho to help us make those decisions. Legislators cannot and should not make those decisions alone; we must work together to find solutions and a vision for Idaho’s future. We cannot be the experts in all areas; we must pull those experts to the table to help us address those challenges with solutions that work. Responsible tax policy, coordination, and fiscal accountability are critical to balancing growth and infrastructure needs. What works in Twin Falls may not work in Shoshone.

ERIC PARKER

Eric Parker Age: 39 Party: Republican Occupation: Electrician How long have you lived in Idaho? 16 years

Describe your public service experience:

I founded a not-for-profit that mainly does two things. The first thing is building community resilience through a focus on emergency preparedness. The second thing is legislative work at the Capitol. This work is done by myself and a few volunteers. The work focuses on the language of constitutional system adherence. We have done this work for the past 3 years and our volunteers have been called constitutional consultants by members of the Senate. I have strong relationships and a network of trust built that will help me get things done for our District and State.

If you’re elected, what strengths or assets will you bring to the office?

I’m a member of the working class and I have a young family. I understand what it’s like to budget. I understand the things that concern a working-class family with four school-aged kids and I will share the same concerns. I’m a fighter and I will always prioritize the little guy.

What challenges are ahead for Idaho?

We have to figure out how to stop people from being taxed out of their homes. Especially our Seniors. The drought conditions affecting our producers. Growth vs conservation. State sovereignty vs Federal overreach.

What solutions do you propose to address those challenges?

Tax reform is a massive undertaking but there are some small steps we could take to minimize the pressure on those that need it the most while we figure it out. Repealing the grocery tax and cutting the gas tax comes to mind. I believe we need to keep working to recharge our aquifers along with some major reservoir upgrades. Fish creek reservoir for instance.

I think we need to look at our surrounding States to see where and how they are failing the people and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0