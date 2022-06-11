 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pride: Annual Pride Parade 2022

Mariah Paine waves to bystanders as she drives in the Pride Parade on Friday, June 10, 2022, on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — From Murtaugh Street to Castleford Street, Southern Idaho Pride took to Main Avenue on Friday to strut their stuff.

Celebrating “love, community and visibility,” the Twin Falls-based nonprofit supports the Magic Valley’s LGBTQ+ community all year long through education, representation, and celebration.

Hundreds came out to enjoy the Pride Parade on Friday, June 10, 2022, on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.
A participate walks with a large 'PRIDE' sign during the Pride Parade on Friday, June 10, 2022, on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.
The Pride Parade gets underway Friday, June 10, 2022, on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.

What is PRIDE?

Steve Ginsburg formed the organization Personal Rights in Defense and Education — PRIDE — in 1966 in Los Angeles. A PRIDE parade celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender social- and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights and pride.

Want to donate?

To support Southern Idaho Pride, go to southernidahopride.org.

