Pride: Annual Pride Parade 2022

TWIN FALLS — From Murtaugh Street to Castleford Street, Southern Idaho Pride took to Main Avenue on Friday to strut their stuff.
Celebrating “love, community and visibility,” the Twin Falls-based nonprofit supports the Magic Valley’s LGBTQ+ community all year long through education, representation, and celebration.
What is PRIDE?
Steve Ginsburg formed the organization Personal Rights in Defense and Education — PRIDE — in 1966 in Los Angeles. A PRIDE parade celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender social- and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights and pride.