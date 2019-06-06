BOISE — For the second year in a row, many Idaho Power customers will see a price decrease.
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved Idaho Power’s four spring cost adjustments, resulting in an overall savings for Idaho residential and irrigation customers and most business customers that started June 1.
This year’s price changes include the annual Power Cost Adjustment and Fixed Cost Adjustment as well as an adjustment to recover costs related to the company’s planned exit from the North Valmy Power Plant and a downward adjustment to the Idaho Energy Efficiency Rider.
In total, residential customers will see a slight decrease of 0.65% on their monthly bill while irrigation, large power and large general service customers will experience larger decreases.
Overall, Idaho Power’s residential prices are about 20% lower than the national average while business prices are about 30% lower.
For more information, go to idahopower.com/about-us/company-information/rates-and-regulatory/idaho-power-price-changes-take-effect-june-1-2019/. It includes a national price comparison tool.
