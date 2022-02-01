Prevent frozen waterlines by running a trickle of water

The City of Twin Falls Public Works Department is encouraging homeowners to take a few simple steps toward preventing frozen waterlines. With temperatures expected to remain at freezing or below-freezing for several days, the risk of damage to waterlines and water meters is increased. However, by taking a few simple steps, residents can prevent freezing damage.

WHAT: Leave a small trickle of water running from a faucet.

WHY: When there is no movement of water in pipes, it makes it more susceptible to freezing. The most common cause of blocked or broken waterlines in the City of Twin Falls during the winter is a frozen water meter (usually located between the home and sidewalk), which is often the result of a home that is vacant or the residents have left for several days.

WHAT: Ensure that lids to water meters are closed and exterior access to crawl spaces are covered.

WHY: Aside from frozen water meters, the second largest cause of blocked or broken waterlines in home is in crawl spaces where cold air was able to pass through.

WHAT: Insulate and cover any exposed or exterior pipes and faucets.

WHY: Although freezing damage to exterior pipes occurs less often because they are more visible, pipes and faucets on the exterior of homes are especially susceptible to freezing. Exterior pipes and faucets can be easily — and affordably — insulated with heat tape and faucet covers that are available at most hardware stores.

Frozen waterlines can cause significant damage to homes, and small breaks and leaks can sometimes go unnoticed for days, weeks or even months. Homeowners should check their utility bill for any substantial and unexplained increase in water usage. In addition to homes, the city is also encouraging business owners to be mindful of their water lines.

Customers with water delivery concerns are encouraged to call City of Twin Falls Water Department at 208-736-2275. If customers are experiencing water delivery issues after normal working hours or on weekends, they are encouraged to call the City of Twin Falls non-emergency line at 208-735-4357.

