‘Pretty encouraging’: Pandemic situation improving in Magic Valley, Idaho

TWIN FALLS — Idaho hospitals had a nerve wracking July, but the last three weeks have brought a significant reduction in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
“Things seem to be looking pretty encouraging,” said Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River. Kern spoke at Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting.
Statewide there were 2,152 new COVID-19 cases last week, a 21% decrease compared to the week before. The number of new weekly cases has dropped by nearly half since Idaho had its worst week in mid-July.
The pandemic situation has improved in the Magic Valley as well. There were 178 new cases last week, a 31% drop from last week. This marked the first week since June that the Magic Valley had under 200 new cases.
Other metrics also show the improvement. For instance, on Aug. 3 there were 242 people in Idaho hospitals due to COVID-19. On Monday there were 176.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center has seen a reduction in COVID-19 patients as well. The hospital has still been seeing between three and 10 new COVID-19 admissions daily in August, an improvement from the worst days in July when there were sometimes 20 or so new admissions daily.
The majority of Idaho counties saw a decrease in new cases last week. Gooding County and Jerome County both saw their case numbers rise, but the other six Magic Valley counties either saw their cases stay flat or drop. Cassia County had an especially dramatic decrease in cases, adding just eight compared to 33 the week prior.
The number of new COVID-19 deaths hasn’t gone down. When cases spike it almost always takes several weeks to see a commensurate rise in deaths. The same holds true when cases decrease.
COVID-19 killed 46 Idahoans last week, bringing the total death count to 337. About 40 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 each week during the last month. There were three new Magic Valley deaths: one in Twin Falls and two in Cassia County, bringing the regional death toll to 52.
Idaho’s COVID-19 situation has improved significantly since state hospital leaders called for mask mandates and more diligent efforts to slow the spread of the virus a month ago. But Kern noted at Monday’s City Council meeting that there are two reasons he’s somewhat nervous about the coming weeks.
“I do think we’re holding our breath a little bit with the start of school,” he said. “(And) I do continue to be a little bit concerned with what might happen with the Twin Falls County Fair.”
