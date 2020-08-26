‘Pretty encouraging’: Pandemic situation improving in Magic Valley, Idaho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Idaho hospitals had a nerve wracking July, but the last three weeks have brought a significant reduction in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

“Things seem to be looking pretty encouraging,” said Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River. Kern spoke at Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting.

Statewide there were 2,152 new COVID-19 cases last week, a 21% decrease compared to the week before. The number of new weekly cases has dropped by nearly half since Idaho had its worst week in mid-July.

The pandemic situation has improved in the Magic Valley as well. There were 178 new cases last week, a 31% drop from last week. This marked the first week since June that the Magic Valley had under 200 new cases.

Other metrics also show the improvement. For instance, on Aug. 3 there were 242 people in Idaho hospitals due to COVID-19. On Monday there were 176.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center has seen a reduction in COVID-19 patients as well. The hospital has still been seeing between three and 10 new COVID-19 admissions daily in August, an improvement from the worst days in July when there were sometimes 20 or so new admissions daily.