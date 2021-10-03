Pressurized irrigation scheduled for seasonal shutoff beginning Oct. 15

The City of Twin Falls will begin the seasonal shutoff of pressurized irrigation starting Oct. 15. As the irrigation season comes to an end, city crews will start shutting down and winterizing the irrigation stations.
Homeowners connected to pressurized irrigation are encouraged to shutoff and winterize their sprinkler systems. Winterization involves closing a valve that connects the home’s sprinkler system to the city’s pressurized irrigation lines (typically located near the sidewalk of the residence), and then removing remaining water from the sprinkler lines to prevent freezing during winter.
Several local businesses offer sprinkler winterization, or blow-out services, for a nominal fee. Having a sprinkler system properly winterized can prevent water waste and costly damage to a homeowner’s irrigation systems.
The city appreciates the community’s efforts this year to reduce water usage and spreading out watering schedules to lower demand times. Homeowners can help conserve water by winterizing their sprinkler systems soon and following the water conservation schedule at TFID.org during the coming irrigation season.
Pressurized irrigation is typically activated in late-April when the regional canal system is charged for the season, and subsequently it’s shut down in mid-October when the canal system is drained. Homeowners can see when their subdivision’s pressurized irrigation station has been shutoff for the season by visiting the Pressurized Irrigation Station Status page on the city website at TFID.org
What is pressurized irrigation?
To help conserve limited water supplies from the Snake Plain Aquifer, the City of Twin Falls partnered with the Twin Falls Canal Company to utilize water from the region’s existing canal system.
The innovative process draws water from the canals — also known as surface water — into nine settling ponds that allow the natural separation of organic material from the water. The water is then channeled to 22 pump stations that deliver pressurized irrigation water to thousands of homes in the City of Twin Falls.
For more than 15 years, the city has required new subdivisions within the city limits to be irrigated with pressurized irrigation.
The pressurized irrigation system has reduced the city’s demand on limited Snake Plain Aquifer supplies by more than 5 million gallons per day.
What is the Water Conservation Schedule?
The City of Twin Falls urges all residents to follow the city water conservation schedule and adjust watering schedules to lower demand times. The water conservation schedule and valuable tools to help homeowners schedule watering times is available at TFID.org.