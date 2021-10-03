Pressurized irrigation scheduled for seasonal shutoff beginning Oct. 15

The City of Twin Falls will begin the seasonal shutoff of pressurized irrigation starting Oct. 15. As the irrigation season comes to an end, city crews will start shutting down and winterizing the irrigation stations.

Homeowners connected to pressurized irrigation are encouraged to shutoff and winterize their sprinkler systems. Winterization involves closing a valve that connects the home’s sprinkler system to the city’s pressurized irrigation lines (typically located near the sidewalk of the residence), and then removing remaining water from the sprinkler lines to prevent freezing during winter.

Several local businesses offer sprinkler winterization, or blow-out services, for a nominal fee. Having a sprinkler system properly winterized can prevent water waste and costly damage to a homeowner’s irrigation systems.

The city appreciates the community’s efforts this year to reduce water usage and spreading out watering schedules to lower demand times. Homeowners can help conserve water by winterizing their sprinkler systems soon and following the water conservation schedule at TFID.org during the coming irrigation season.