TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Monday for Presidents Day.

City offices will be closed in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Hailey, Ketchum, Gooding, Shoshone and Buhl, among other cities.

The Twin Falls City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday instead of its regular Monday schedule.

County, state and federal offices will be closed along with post offices, banks, the Twin Falls Public Library, College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

The Twin Falls City Pool will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with open swim available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley will be open.

Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trash collection will follow the regular schedule.

